Warm temps continue as clouds increase ahead of approaching cold front

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tuesday will be another warm and comfortable day with an increase in cloud coverage. There will be a few showers in the mountains that will try to move into the piedmont this afternoon making for a 10% chance for rain around the metro area.

Wednesday will start on a sunny note but clouds will roll in as a cold front moves in. That front will bring a 20% chance for showers and storms into the FOX 46 viewing area late tomorrow into early Thursday morning.

Behind the front, our Friday forecast goes dry and much cooler with highs dropping to around the 70-degree mark. Temperatures will stay lower through the weekend as chances for rain rise to around the 30-40% mark.

That same pattern will continue into next week.

Today: Partly sunny. 10% showers. Hi: 79 Lo: 54

Tomorrow: 20% showers. Partly Cloudy. Hi: 80 Lo: 55

Have a great day!