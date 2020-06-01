Warm, sunny week ahead as moisture moves out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The comfortable weather is expected to continue overnight with lows dropping into the 50s under mainly clear skies.

Another beautiful day is in store for our area on Monday with plenty of sunshine overhead as high pressure remains in control.

Temperatures will hold in the upper 70s on Monday with nice low humidity levels. The sunshine will stick around through midweek with not a drop of rain in the forecast.

We will see a big warm up by the end of the week with highs soaring into the 90s. The humidity will also be climbing making it feel even warmer on Thursday and Friday. A few showers and t’storms will start to return to the area late Thursday and Friday.

Tonight: Mainly clear and comfortable. Lo: 57

Monday: Sunny skies and pleasant! Hi: 78

Tuesday: Sunny and nice. Hi: 82 Lo: 59