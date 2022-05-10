(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Tuesday is chilly to start with temperatures leveled off in the 40s and low 50 under mostly clear skies. We’ll stay sunny and comfortable throughout the morning with winds picking up into the afternoon.

Look to see plenty of sunshine for the second day of the week as highs make a run for the upper 70s which is near normal for this time of year. For context, we typically peak near 79 degrees in early to mid-May.

Winds will be breezy today, mainly coming out of the North Northeast between 10 and 15 miles per hour with wind gusts as fast as 25 miles per hour at times.

Tonight will be chilly again, dipping into the low 50s and upper 40s. Wednesday will peak in the upper 70s with sunny skies dominating through mid-week.

The change in that forecast comes Thursday with increasing cloud cover and highs near 77 degrees. Showers will be possible late in the day but the real chance of rain and afternoon thunderstorms starts Friday.

Look to see wet weather linger into the weekend with a warming trend getting us into the upper 80s by Monday of next week.

Today: Warm & Sunny. High: 77.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly. Low: 50.