Warm, sunny Tuesday with isolated storms possible

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Plenty of sunshine will be around the area on Tuesday with highs holding in the mid to upper 80s.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible in the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday, but most of the day will be dry.

By Wednesday, we become a bit more activity with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms across the region as a weak front remains just to our east.

The unsettled weather is expected to stick around for the rest of the week, so keep the umbrella handy. Look for temperatures to stay in the middle and upper 80s through next weekend.

We are watching another two possible storms that could potentially develop over the next few days. Make sure to stay with Fox 46 News for the latest updates.

Tonight: Shower early; Partly cloudy and nice. Lo: 66

Tuesday: Mostly sunny; 20% shower/storm. Hi: 88

Wednesday: Partly sunny; 40% showers/storms. Hi: 86 Lo: 83