Warm, sunny Saturday before storms roll in Sunday evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- After a foggy start, Friday turned out to be a nice finish to the week! Enjoy the sunshine and relatively warm temperatures while they last, because we’ve got a much more active–and cold–pattern coming right for us next week.

A quick disturbance moving through tonight and Saturday morning will briefly increase clouds and bring the chance of a little light rain or sprinkles to the area. After it moves out, it’s quickly back to sunshine for Saturday afternoon.

Much of the day Sunday will be dry. But all eyes will be on a strong system drawing in moisture from the southwest. This will bring widespread, heavy-at-times rain after sunset Sunday night and last through Monday. There a chance we could get a couple of strong to severe storms Monday morning as well.

For the mountains, it’s looking like the first accumulating snow of the season! Rain will likely change to snow Monday afternoon before tapering off Tuesday. About 1-2 inches is possible.

On top of that, the wind will be ramping up, gusting to 30-40 mph, even in the Charlotte area, as temperatures tumble. Tuesday’s highs will only top out near 30 in the mountains, with 40s in the Charlotte metro.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Sprinkles possible. Low 47.

Saturday: AM clouds/sprinkles. PM sun. High 67.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. 40/61.