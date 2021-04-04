Warm, springtime weather to stick around for the next few days

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Another cool night is in store in our area with lows dropping into the middle 40s under clear skies. Sunshine will stick around into the start of the week as high pressure remains in control.

Temperatures will also be warming this week with highs climbing into the middle 70s on Monday afternoon.

The beautiful weather is expected to lingering through Wednesday with plenty of sunshine each day! Temperatures will continue to increase over the next few days with highs topping out in the 80s by midweek.

The next round of showers and thunderstorms will hold off until the end of the week. Stay tuned as we monitor this storm system over the next several days!

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lo: 44

Monday: Sunny and nice. Hi: 76

Tuesday: Sunny and warm. Hi: 79 Lo: 48