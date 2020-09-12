Warm, rainy pattern will push through weekend

8P FACEBOOK LIVE UPDATE

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The chance of scattered downpours and storms will continue overnight as we’re stuck in the warm, humid air mass with a cold front to the north.

While it won’t be an all-weekend washout, it’s the type of pattern where you could run into that shower or storm at any time!

There’s signs, however, that Sunday may turn out a bit drier, with not as much rain in the area. That will be good for the Panthers season opener at Bank of America Stadium Sunday!

Another front brings the continued chance of showers and storms on Monday. Behind that, it’s back to a cooler, drier air mass Tuesday through Thursday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, lingering showers and storms. Low 73.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy. A few showers and storms. High 81.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance showers. 71/83.