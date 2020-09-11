Warm, rainy conditions will continue through weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The warm, muggy, off-and-on rainy pattern will continue right through the weekend.

A front will approach from the north and stall nearby Friday and Saturday, leading to more scattered showers and a few storms, but as the front moves a little more south on Sunday, the afternoon may end up drier for many neighborhoods.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Don’t get used to it–another front moves in Monday with more showers and storms.

Behind the front, it’s back to sunshine, low humidity and another taste of fall starting Tuesday!

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance shower. Low 72.

Friday: Cloudy morning. Sct’d showers and storms develop in the afternoon. High 86.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE