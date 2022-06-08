(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Wednesday starts in the mid to upper 60s to low 70s with dew points in the 60s. I mention dew points because we will feel the humidity and mugginess once we head out the door.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy as temperatures make a run for the mid to upper 80s. This will be near normal to slightly above normal for this time of year. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

With abundant moisture in place, we will likely see scattered and isolated storms develop shortly after lunchtime and into the dinner hours. These storms can pack a punch with a Marginal Risk for Severe Weather possible for all of North & South Carolina.

The main threat for today’s storms will be damaging winds that can lead to some isolated down tree limbs and spotty power outages.

Storms taper off overnight as lows dip into the upper 60s and low 70s. Thursday will be warm to start as afternoon highs make a run for 90 degrees!

We’ll hold on to above normal temperatures into the weekend as another round of showers & storms is likely.

Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy with a Chance of Afternoon Storms. High: 87.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm with Showers Tapering Off. Low: 70.