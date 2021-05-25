Warm, humid through evening with chance for scattered storms

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A stalled front draped through the region led to some scattered downpours and storms developing Tuesday afternoon, especially in the mountains and foothills.

A few more isolated storms developed around the Piedmont as well. Most of these will fade away after sunset, leaving us with scattered clouds and a little patchy fog overnight through morning. Temps stay on the warm and humid side!

The front will lift north and fade away the next couple of days, leaving us in the hot air mass the rest of the week. A few spotty showers and storms could fire up with the daytime heating, but most will stay dry. Another cold front moves in late week, bringing another slight chance of rain Friday into Saturday.

What we’ll really notice is the cooler temps for Memorial Day weekend! Highs are back in the 80s on Saturday, and we’ll only be in the 70s on Sunday! Then it’s back in the low 80s early next week. As of now, most of the weekend is looking dry.







Tonight: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Low 67.

Wednesday: Sun & clouds. Slight chance shower/t’storm. High 93.