Warm, humid pattern brings chance for strong storms, downpours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It’s getting warmer! More humid, too. This trend will continue, along with more scattered showers and storms through Saturday.

Although the threat of damaging severe storms remains low, some could be on the stronger side, with downpours, brief flooding and possibly some gusty wind. Areas of rain and storms could last into the night as well, both tonight and Friday night.

There likely won’t be quite as many showers and storms on Saturday, so many of us will get a dry day. Father’s Day Sunday is even drier, but hotter. Highs will top out around 90 Sunday afternoon.

The hot streak will stretch into next week, with low-mid 90s in the forecast.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Lingering shower, thunder. Low 65.

Friday: Partly sunny. Sct’d showers and storms. High 82.