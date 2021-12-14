Warm, dry weather continues in Charlotte through Saturday; next front arrives over weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tuesday is off to another cold start with temperatures sitting in the low 30s and upper 20s.

Winds will mainly be calm today with high pressure continuing to impact the forecast. We’ll host mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs making a run for the mid-60s.

We’ll keep the warm & dry pattern going into mid-week with Wednesday rebounding into the low-60s before warmer temps funneling in by the end of the week.

Thursday will approach the upper 60s while Friday likely reaches the low 70s! The current record high for Charlotte on Friday sits at 73 degrees which was set back in 1956.

A stalled-out cold front to our north will slide south and bump temperatures down over the weekend. Saturday will first be warm with mid-70s likely and about a 30% chance of showers.

Sunday will be cooler, hovering in the 50s for much of the day under mostly cloudy skies. Conditions will look cloudy and wet to finish the weekend and start the workweek.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Mild.High of 64.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Cold. Low 33.