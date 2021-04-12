Warm, dry start with increasing chance for showers throughout the week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- What a beautiful start to the week! The weather stays dry overnight as the wind starts to settle. Temps will drop into the 40s & 50s by morning under a mostly clear sky.

After a sunny start Tuesday, the afternoon will feature more clouds as moisture increases ahead of a cold front. Most areas stay dry, but sprinkles or a light shower may develop by evening, especially in the mountains and foothills.

We’ll get a slightly better chance of showers or a thunderstorm Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Behind the front, the warmth backs off a bit for the end of the week and the weekend.

Highs will go from near 80 Wednesday, to near 70 starting Thursday. We may get a slightly better chance of rain over the weekend.







Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 51.

Tuesday: Clouds increase. Sprinkles/shower possible. High 79.