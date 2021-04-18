Warm days with cool nights ahead this week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We are looking at another night with temperatures in the upper 40s and partly cloudy skies. A stray shower could also pop up before daybreak Monday, but most of the night should remain dry.

Heading into the workweek there will be a couple of systems that pass by the region. Look for spotty showers to pop up at times as disturbance passes by to the north.

Otherwise, on Monday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid-70s. There is a slightly better chance for showers by midweek as a cold front sweeps through the area, but it still will not be much.

Temperatures will hold in the low to mid-70s for the first half of the week.

Mostly sunny skies will quickly take over for the end of the week as the front slides off to the east. However, colder air will filter in behind the front bringing our highs back into the 60s for Thursday and Friday.

Tonight: Partly clouds and cool. Low 49

Monday: Clouds and sun. Stray shower. Hi: 74

Tuesday: Plenty of sun. Isolated shower. Hi: 75 Lo: 46