Warm, breezy weather moves in Wednesday; storms roll through Charlotte overnight into Thursday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s cloudy and mild this Wednesday morning with isolated showers creeping in.

We’re hovering in the low to mid-60s to start this hump day with breezy winds out of the west southwest. We’ll keep a good amount of cloud cover as highs make a run for the low 70s this afternoon.

Winds will continue to be breezy, ushering in the warmth we feel despite the cloud cover. Winds will be sustained between 10 to 15 miles per hour out of the southwest with gusts reaching as fast as 25 miles per hour at times.

We’ll hold on to a slight chance of showers today as moisture continues to build. Look for widely isolated showers to impact much of your late morning and early afternoon.

Wednesday will be more dry than wet but storms will likely roll through overnight into Thursday. These storms will have the potential to deliver some strong winds to the Queen City, potentially leading to a few downed tree limbs and spotty power outages.

Thursday will continue to be abnormally warm with highs reaching for the low 70s after starting off in the low 60s. Much of this warmth is potentially record-breaking not just for afternoon highs but for warmest overnight lows as well.

We’ll hold on to this warm and unsettled pattern into the New Year with 60s expected for when the ball drops.

Temperatures will plummet back to near normal early next week after a cold front brings rain and storm chances for the weekend.

Today: Mostly Cloudy with Isolated Showers. High of 72.

Tonight: Mild with Overnight Storms. Low 64.