(PINPOINT WEATHER) – It is cool & cloudy to start this Wednesday but warm temperatures take hold yet again this afternoon.

Intermittent cloud cover has locked in some heat from yesterday limiting overnight lows from dipping past the low 60s and mid-50s overnight. This morning will be cool and cloudy to start with relatively light winds.

Wednesday will host mostly cloudy skies but still facilitate some pockets of sunshine here and there. Above normal temperatures continue with highs peaking in the low 80s yet again!

Winds will be a bit breezy at times today with that southwest flow between 6 to 11 miles per hour and wind gusts as fast as 20 miles per hour at times.

Tonight will be comfortable and cloudy as overnight temps dip into the low 60s.

Thursday will rebound back into the upper 70s with clouds sticking around. An approaching cold front will bring afternoon showers and storm chances with a marginal risk for severe weather.

Timing-wise, I’m anticipating the brunt of the storms to pass through the Queen City between 3 and 6 PM. In terms of threats, we’re mainly expecting some large hail and the potential for damaging winds from isolated storms.

Conditions will clear overnight Thursday into Friday with lows falling into the mid-50s. Friday will level off in the mid-70s with the warmth heading into the weekend.

Scattered rain chances will linger throughout Easter Weekend with Monday bringing another round of showers and storms. Temperatures will be below normal heading into early next week as well.

Today: Warm & Cloudy. High: 82.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Comfortable. Low: 61