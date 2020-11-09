Warm and dry on Monday before moisture returns to forecast; cold front brings heavy mid-week rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Today’s weather will be similar to what we’ve been seeing with quiet and warm weather expected. The one difference in the forecast today is that we’ll see more cloudy skies prevail.

The combination of high pressure off the coast, a slow-moving cold front from the west and Eta to our south will put chances for rain back in the forecast starting tomorrow.

Wednesday will be the wettest day of the week with bouts of heavy rain and storms expected. Somewhere between 1-3″ of total rainfall is possible with flooding being the main concern.

The wet weather pattern will continue through Thursday before rain chances back off into the weekend.

Today: 10% showers. Partly cloudy Hi: 76 Lo: 60

Tomorrow: 40% showers. Hi: 77 Lo: 68

