Valentine’s Day starts COLD in Charlotte; warmer weather returns through mid-week

(PINPOINT WEATHER) – We are MUCH COLDER this Monday morning with temperatures dipping into the 20s for much of the region while some spots can even feel like the upper teens!

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Look to see a frosty start to your Monday with mostly clear skies before we warm up into the low 50s this afternoon. Winds will be light out of the west between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

High pressure will influence our forecast for the first half of the workweek as a gradual warming trend gets us into the low 60s by Wednesday. Thursday looks to be the warmest day this week, peaking in the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

An area of low pressure will track north towards New England but bring our next chance of rain Thursday into Friday. Showers will taper off early on Friday with cooler conditions settling in.

This weekend looks to be sunny & mild with highs locked in the mid to upper 50s.

Today: Sunny & Cool. High of 52.

Tonight: Clear & Cold. Low 27.