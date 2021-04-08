Unsettled weather pattern settles in; severe risk returns Friday afternoon

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Thursday will be the start of an unsettled weather pattern heading into this weekend.

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies today with highs reaching the low 80s across much of the viewing area. A weakening front will put a 30% chance for showers and storms in the forecast this evening and overnight.

Friday will likely start on a dry note with more showers and storms firing up by the afternoon and evening. Parts of the viewing area are under a marginal risk for severe weather Friday with gusty winds and heavy rain being the main risk.

One more active afternoon is expected on Saturday before the weather turns quiet on Sunday.

Next week looks nice with sunny skies and highs gradually warming back into the 80-degree range.

Today: Partly sunny. Hi: 85 Lo: 56

Tomorrow: 30% showers. Hi: 80 Lo: 58

Have a great day!