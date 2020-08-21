Unsettled weather pattern continues into weekend

Spotty pop-up showers or a thunderstorm will continue to be possible overnight through Friday morning.

The unsettled weather pattern continues as a stalled front and waves of low pressure develop more scattered showers and storms heading into the weekend.

The threat for damaging storms is low, but keep in mind slow-moving downpours could lead to flooding.

As the front falls apart late in the weekend, we’ll return to a summertime pattern of hit-or-miss storms in the forecast, with hotter temperatures close to 90 again.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A few showers/thunder possible. Low 69.

Friday: Partly sunny. Sct’d showers and storms develop. High 83.