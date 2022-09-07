(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Things are quiet this Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s and light winds coming out of the north.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today as we warm up into the upper 80s ahead of a passing cold front. Showers and storms will develop this afternoon and evening and be widely scattered in nature. Be on the lookout for the potential impact of heavy rain or an isolated storm for your evening commute or dinner time.

Storms will first develop west of I-77 around 3 p.m. before crossing east heading into the evening. Most of the heavy rain will be focused towards Greensboro and into Raleigh before tapering off overnight.

Tonight will dip into the mid-60s bringing some refreshing and cooler conditions for the second half of the work week. Look for Thursday and Friday to peak in the low 80s before rain and storm chances increase heading into the weekend.

We’ll be watching a low pressure system develop over the Gulf of Mexico and track east delivering abundant rainfall to the Gulf States and Southeast this weekend.

This will likely impact the Charlotte FC Game and Panthers Game Saturday & Sunday.

For the Tropics, we currently have two Category 1 Hurricanes in the form of Danielle & Earl. Danielle is forecasted to dissipate into a remnant low as it churns in the northern Atlantic then set its sights towards Spain through the weekend.

Earl will continue to track north, passing east of Bermuda while intensifying into a Category three storm. Earl will lose steam as it crosses into the northern Atlantic this weekend.

There are still two other disturbances to watch out for that can become our next couple of systems so be sure to stay updated on the Tropics with us throughout the week.

Today: Sun & Clouds with Isolated Storms. High: 87.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy with Lingering Rain. Low: 66.