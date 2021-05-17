Unsettled start to the workweek; big warm-up on the way

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible on Monday and Tuesday, but most of the wet weather will be hit-or-miss and on the light side. Otherwise, look for plenty of clouds both days with highs in highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

We will begin to dry out later in the week as high pressure regains control giving up plenty of sunshine from midweek through the upcoming weekend.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Temperatures will also be quickly warming up later this week with highs climbing to around 90 degrees by next weekend.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Spotty showers. Hi: 79

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, 30% showers/storms. Hi: 80 Lo: 60