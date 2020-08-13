Unsettled pattern for remainder of week with showers, storms possible

A trough of low pressure over the region will keep the weather unsettled for the rest of the week, with scattered showers and storms containing heavy, flooding rain and gusty wind.

For the most part, mornings will continue to be dry, but with some cloudiness and patchy fog. Afternoon and evening is the time to stay weather aware as storms start to develop. Temperatures won’t be as hot, though! Most highs top out in the mid and upper 80s through the weekend.

As the trough pushes east Sunday into Monday, slightly drier conditions filter in. Although the rain chance isn’t zero yet, we can expect mostly dry days Sunday and Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday, increasing moisture will lead to more showers and storms once again.

Tonight: Variably cloudy. Stray shower/thunder. Low 73.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. High 87.