Unsettled forecast to start week with strong T’storms possible

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Look for mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms possible on Monday. A few isolated showers will hang around in the morning, but build stronger by late-morning/early afternoon. There is a marginal risk for an isolated severe storm Monday with strong winds, heavy rain, hail, and lightning possible.

High temperatures will remain in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees on Monday afternoon.

The unsettled weather pattern will stick around for most of the workweek as a couple of storms systems sliding through at times. Temperatures are expected to be on the warm side through midweek before dropping back to a more normal level for the end of the week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower. Lo: 64

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers/storms. Hi: 80

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers/storms. Hi: 85 Lo: 66