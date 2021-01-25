Unseasonably warm temps coming Tuesday, 70s expected

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A foggy, damp, cool Monday evening will give way to more scattered showers, even a few storms, overnight and early Tuesday.

As a weak cold front approaches and moves through the region, the chance of showers and storms will continue through the AM drive. But–the afternoon is looking drier…and warmer!

The record high in Charlotte is 75°, and some neighborhoods may come close! Either way, it’ll be an unseasonably warm January afternoon with some sunshine. It won’t last long though.

The next storm system will be approaching with yet another round of rain for Wednesday. It will end as snow in the mountains, with a few flakes possible in the foothills as well. 1-2 inches of fresh snow is possible in the mountains, with a couple more inches around 4000’+.

After an up-and-down roller coaster few days, the pattern settles down for Thursday through Saturday. We’ll see a lot more sunshine to finish the week, but with a return to chilly temps.

Tonight: Sct’d showers, t’storms possible. Low 50.

Tuesday: Morning showers, t’storm. Some afternoon clearing & warmer. High 73.