Typical August weather for Wednesday

As Isaias raced away from North Carolina on Tuesday, it turned out to be a drier afternoon for most neighborhoods. The exception was in the mountains and foothills, where more showers and storms developed with a front moving into the area.

This front will remain stalled over the Carolinas for the rest of the week, keeping the chance of mainly afternoon and evening storms in the forecast.

Temperatures will range from the upper 80s to low 90s through the weekend. Typical August weather!

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 71.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms develop. High 90.

