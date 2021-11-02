Tuesday stays warm before temps take a mid-week dive; Expect cold weather in Charlotte through the weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Yet another chilly start to the day with lows sitting in the low to mid-40s around the Queen City. Skies are mostly clear which will once again help to usher in a comfortable and seasonable afternoon.

Clouds will increase this afternoon as temperatures make a run for the upper 60s to near 70. Be sure to take advantage of this afternoon as we will be battling colder conditions as the weekend approaches.

Wednesday will see a stark difference in temperatures, only reaching the mid-50s as wet weather approaches. Wednesday night into Thursday will be cloudy with rain likely developing overnight.

Thursday looks to host mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers with a chance of a wintry mix developing in the higher elevations. This doesn’t look like a major winter event by any stretch. Just a few light snow showers are possible for folks in our mountain counties.

Dust off those winter coats if you haven’t done so already. Temperatures will get COLD as we head into the weekend, dipping into the mid-30s! We’ll keep an eye out for Frost & Freeze concerns for the weekend.

Definitely be sure to bring in those potted plants and protect your pets by keeping them indoors overnight!

Today: Partly Cloudy & Warm. High of 69.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds & Chilly. Low 46.