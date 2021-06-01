Tuesday stays dry, but approaching storm system boosts rain chances through the week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tuesday is looking like another dry day, besides a small shower chance in the mountains.

As high pressure shifts east and offshore, a warmer flow kicks in, boosting temps into the low to mid-80s the rest of this week. At the same time, moisture will gradually increase.

As another storm system moves in from the west, we’ll start to see showers and storms developing in some neighborhoods Wednesday afternoon. The highest chance of rain & storms this week is on Thursday.

The unsettled weather may continue into the weekend as temps remain in the seasonal 80s.

Tonight: A few clouds. Low 56.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 82.