Tuesday stays cool and sunny before another blast of cold overnight; weather turns pleasant by Thanksgiving

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We’re getting a taste of the cold Tuesday morning as temperatures start off in the low 30s and upper 20s around the Queen City.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cool only reaching the upper 40s with some spots briefly touching the low 50s. Typically for mid to late November, we’re closer to 60 degrees.

Dry high pressure will continue to drive the forecast as temperatures plummet overnight, falling into the mid-20s! BRRR!

Wednesday will rebound in the low 50s with mostly sunny skies and light winds. We’ll stay dry and warm up slightly heading into the Holiday.

Thanksgiving will be pleasant but start off cold. Wednesday night will dip into the mid-30s before Thursday peaks in the low 60s. Slightly warmer than normal for this time of year.

We’re watching a cold front that will arrive Friday bringing a slight chance of rain and ushering in cool conditions again heading into the weekend.

Look to see mild afternoons and cold nights take over heading into early next week.

Today: Clear & Cool. High of 51.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Bitter Cold! Low 24.