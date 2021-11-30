Tuesday starts cold but finishes warm; dry weather and warming temps last in Charlotte into the weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tuesday is seeing a colder start but will have a warmer finish!

Today is all about how you finish the race, not how you start it. Clear skies have allowed temperatures to drop into the 20s overnight making for a COLD start to the day.

We’ll warm up quickly though as sunny skies take over and highs make a run for the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. This will be about 9 degrees warmer than what we hit yesterday and closer to the normal high of 58 we typically see this time of year.

Though we will be warmer today, dry and breezy conditions will continue which contributes to the Increased Fire Danger we’ve been seeing.

Winds will be breezy out of the North for the first half of the day between 6 and 11 miles per hour. Look to see gusts reach as fast as 21 miles per hour at times.

Skies will be mostly sunny today with highs making a run for the low 50s. Low relative humidity coupled with breezy conditions will make for an increased Fire danger environment.

Because of this, there is a statewide burn ban in effect until further notice.

Temps will gradually warm up throughout the week, getting us into the low to mid-70s by the end of this week!

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Dry conditions will persist until early next week with a cold front arriving Sunday into Monday with our next rain chance.

Today: Sunny & Mild. High of 60.

Tonight: Clear & Cool! Low 38.