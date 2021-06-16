Trouble in the tropics? Pleasant days ahead but disturbance in the Gulf could bring rain to Charlotte by Sunday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A much more pleasant start Wednesday morning!

Cooler, drier air is continuing to spill in behind a pair of cold fronts. Dew points have dropped into the 50s, leaving it feeling much more comfortable!

High-pressure keeps us mostly sunny, dry, and pleasant today, a beautiful afternoon ahead! Expect highs in the middle 80s.

Clear, cool, and comfortable tonight with lows dropping into the upper 50s and lower 60s!

Another pleasant day stacked for tomorrow, skies stay sunny, humidity stays low, and temperatures stay warm in the middle 80s.

By Friday, this high-pressure exits off to the east, swinging in southerly winds and increasing heat/ humidity. Temperatures climb back into the lower 90s with real feel’s closer to 100 degrees.

By the weekend we are tracking the tropics. Right now, we are watching a disturbance about to eject into the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to become a tropical depression within the next 5 days. Whether it gets a name or not, it will bring several inches of rain to the Gulf coast this weekend.

Then that tropical moisture gets swept into a cold front and heads our way. Timing, track, location…all still need to be pinned down better. But for now, it looks like showers/ storms are likely Sunday through Tuesday with heavy rain concerns on Monday.

Stay tuned to the latest on this forecast!

Today: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 86.

Tonight: Mostly clear, comfortable. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, nice! High: 85.