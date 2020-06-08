Tropical weather making things a bit uncomfortable

Today will be a muggy and cloudy day with scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening.

This pattern will stay in place through midweek before a cold front sweeps through the area on Thursday and makes for some quieter weather.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Cristobal will move north through the Mississippi Valley today and tonight ahead of a large low-pressure system moving east from the Plains. Some of the moisture from Cristobal will be in our area by Wednesday.

Heading into this weekend another cold front will pass through the area on Saturday which will put a chance for showers in the forecast. Sunday looks quiet with mostly sunny skies and highs back in the mid-80s.

Today: Partly sunny. 20% storms. Hi: 86 Lo: 70

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. 40% storms. Hi: 84 Lo: 70

Wednesday: Partly sunny. 60% storms. Hi: 85 Lo: 68

