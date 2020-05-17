Tropical Storm Arthur will slide past Carolinas late Sunday, early Monday

We now have our first named storm of the season Tropical Storm Arthur!

This system will slide up the coast passing by the Carolinas late Sunday and Monday. We are looking at little impact in the Charlotte area from this storm since the track is keeping it offshore. Rain, gusty winds, and rough seas will be possible along the coastal areas of the Carolinas, especially the Outer Banks.

Arthur is expected to stay a Tropical Storm as it moves up the coast. As of now, the storm will remain offshore and may brush the tip of the Outer Banks before heading out into the Atlantic. The cold front pushing in from the west will block Arthur from coming onshore and will actually cause it to curve back toward Bermuda as it pulls away from the U.S.

Arthur is expected to pass by the South Carolina coast later today and tonight and the North Carolina coast late tonight and early Monday. Rain, gusty winds and rough surf will be the main issue along the coast. Our big weather marker is a cold front late Monday into Tuesday.

Sunday is going to be another beautiful day for our area with highs in the middle 80’s under a mix of sun and clouds.

A stray shower can’t be ruled out late Sunday as the cold front approaches from the west and the tropical system passes by to our east. The best chances for shower activity popping up on Sunday is in the mountains and along the coast, but we don’t expect much and most places will stay dry. Try to enjoy the nice weather because the pattern will start to change on Monday.

A cold front will move in from the west on Monday bringing some scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Behind the front, the temperatures will drop back into the 70’s for the rest of the week.

An unsettled weather pattern looks to linger for most of the week with some showers and thunderstorms possible at times.

Sunday: Clouds and sunshine. Hi: 84

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; Stray shower and patchy fog. Lo: 61

Monday: Mostly Cloudy; 60% showers/storms Hi: 82