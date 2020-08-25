Tropical moisture brings morning showers, cloudy skies on Tuesday

We’re waking up to mostly cloudy skies and some rain showers this Tuesday. The best chances for rain will be south of Charlotte today with areas to the north seeing little to no rain at all.

Unlike most summer days, the bulk of the rain will fall in the morning hours with drier conditions expected after lunchtime.

A drier pattern overall will settle in for Wednesday and Thursday which will allow for temperatures to surge back into the 90s.

We are watching Tropical Storm Laura which is expected to make landfall near the Louisiana/Texas coast on Wednesday. There is a good chance Laura will strengthen to a Category 3 hurricane before making landfall.

By Saturday the remnant low of Laura will be close to the FOX 46 viewing area which will likely increase the chance for showers and storms. Make sure to stay with Fox 46 News for the latest updates.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Today: Cloudy. 30% showers. Hi: 87 Lo: 70

Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 92 Lo: 72