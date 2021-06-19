Tropical Depression Claudette continues to move, expected to cross Carolinas Sunday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tropical Depression Claudette will continue to slide northeast overnight approaching the Carolinas. We will see a bit of rain arriving overnight with some coming down heavy at times. Otherwise, look for cloudy skies and lows in the upper 60s.

Waves of heavy rain will roll through the area on Father’s Day as Claudette moves by just to our south. There is a marginal risk for severe weather in our southeastern counties on Sunday. Heavy rain could lead to minor flooding along with gusty winds and a brief tornado possible.

Claudette will shift east by Monday but could potentially strengthen to a Tropical Storm before reaching the coast. The tropical system will quickly exit out to sea later Monday but rain chances will continue through Tuesday as a cold front swings through the region.





Stay with Fox 46 News for the latest info over the next few days!

Tonight: Plenty of clouds; showers/storms. Lo: 68

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, Heavy rain and storms. Hi: 80

Monday: Mostly cloudy; Lingering showers. Hi: 89 Lo: 7