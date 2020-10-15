Transition Thursday: Clouds move in ahead of cold front; chilly, fall weather on the way

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Thursday will be a bit of a transition day as clouds and humidity increase ahead of a cold front.

The front will swing through tonight into tomorrow bringing rain showers and some storms with it. Rainfall totals between .25-5″ can be expected with some area south of Charlotte seeing upwards of 1″ of rain.

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE WEATHER APP!

The passage of the front will bring us PERFECT fall conditions for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and refreshing with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s.

Temperatures warm a bit into next week with slim chances for rain expected Monday through Wednesday.

Today: Partly Sunny. 10% showers. Hi: 76 Lo: 61

Tomorrow: 40% showers/storms. Hi: 71 Lo: 47

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Viral