Transition Thursday: Clouds move in ahead of cold front; chilly, fall weather on the way

Thursday will be a bit of a transition day as clouds and humidity increase ahead of a cold front.

The front will swing through tonight into tomorrow bringing rain showers and some storms with it. Rainfall totals between .25-5″ can be expected with some area south of Charlotte seeing upwards of 1″ of rain.

The passage of the front will bring us PERFECT fall conditions for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and refreshing with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s.

Temperatures warm a bit into next week with slim chances for rain expected Monday through Wednesday.

Today: Partly Sunny. 10% showers. Hi: 76 Lo: 61

Tomorrow: 40% showers/storms. Hi: 71 Lo: 47

