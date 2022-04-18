(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Chilly and wet conditions start the work week before a warming trend takes us into the 80s by week’s end.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Monday starts off as a soaker with rain and heavy downpours leading to pooling and ponding on the roadways. Conditions will be chilly with temperatures in the low 50s and upper 40s.

Heavy rain will start to taper off heading into the late morning hours with temperatures hovering in the mid-50s heading into the afternoon. The low pressure system responsible for this morning’s rain will also funnel in much cooler temps which is why we’ll be limited to the 50s all day.

Look for skies to clear up overnight as north winds become more northwest at about 6 miles per hour. Lows will dip into the low 40s before Tuesday ushers in sunny and cool conditions.

Tuesday morning can see some light snow flurries in our highest elevations and western facing slopes in the mountain counties. Highs will make a run for the low to mid-60s around the queen city with breezy conditions throughout the day.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Tuesday will kick off a warming trend that will get us into the low 80s by Friday. High pressure taking hold of the Carolinas throughout the work week will also give us sunny and dry conditions through the weekend.

We will likely be sunny and hot by Sunday with temperatures peaking near 84 degrees.

Today: Wet and chilly. High: 56.

Tonight: Cold with clearing skies. Low: 41