(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Mild and clear conditions start this Tuesday but afternoon showers & storms are likely for this Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Look for temps to hold in the 60s Tuesday morning with mostly sunny skies early. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest between 5 and 15 miles per hour. Clouds will increase heading into the afternoon as a cold front approaches.

Isolated storms will likely develop during the peak heating hours of the day between 1 PM and 4 PM. The Queen City is under a Marginal Risk for Severe Weather and can see some pockets of large hail and damaging winds from today’s storms.

In terms of amount, we can expect a tenth of an inch of rain for the most part with slightly higher amounts for areas that get isolated heavy downpours.

Skies will clear pretty quickly behind the cold front as temperatures dip into the upper 40s overnight. Wednesday will be cooler but still pleasant, reaching the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Seasonably cool conditions will linger for the rest of the week with rain chances returning Friday. We’ll warm back up into the upper 70s by the end of the weekend with a stationary front keeping low rain chances present until Monday.

Monday looks to be in the mid-80s with afternoon showers possible.

Today: Partly Cloudy with Afternoon Showers & Storms. High: 81.

Tonight: Clearing & Chilly. Low: 48.