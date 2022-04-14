(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Thursday will be a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day with showers & storms likely.

We start off mild with temperatures sitting in the mid-60s around the queen city and mid to upper 50s in the mountains.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for much of the morning and into the afternoon as an approaching cold front limits heating throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon as showers and storms start to develop.

In terms of rain and storms, they likely arrive late afternoon and early evening. We can expect storms to develop and impact the Queen City between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

A marginal risk for severe weather stretches from New England down to the Panhandle of Florida which includes the Carolinas and the Queen City. The main threats with these storms will be damaging winds and some pockets of large hail.

Storms will taper off quickly this evening making way for clearing conditions overnight. Friday will be cool and clear to start but make way for a gorgeous end to the workweek. We’ll peak in the mid-70s under mostly sunny skies on Friday.

Temperatures will continue to cool off to near normal throughout the weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies and the potential for a few showers Saturday evening into Sunday.

Easter Sunday will be partly cloudy and warm, peaking in the low 70s before the 60s and rain returns for the start of next week.

Today: Cloudy with afternoon showers & storms likely. High: 77.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cool. Low: 52