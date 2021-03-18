TRACKING SEVERE WEATHER: High winds, flooding, hail and tornadoes possible; schools go full remote

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Today will get off to a dreary and wet start with light to moderate downpours around. By the midday hours, storms will move into the viewing area and some will pack a punch.

The storm prediction center has placed most of the FOX 46 viewing area under a slight risk for severe weather with an enhanced risk for areas south and east of the I-85 corridor.

The main concern with these storms will be straight-line winds with gusts of up to 60 mph possible. localized flooding, hail and isolated tornadoes are also possible this afternoon during the heating of the day.

Several school districts have gone to full remote learning today:

Some lingering showers will stick around into Friday with cooler temperatures expected.

The rest of the forecast looks quiet with sunny skies and highs consistently in the 60s from Sunday through Wednesday of next week.

Just a reminder – spring officially begins on Saturday at 5:37 AM!

Today: 90% showers and strong PM storms. Hi: 72 Lo: 50

Tomorrow: 30% scattered showers. Hi: 55 Lo: 34

Have an awesome day!