(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Tuesday will see a quiet start but a stormy end as a low pressure system tracks towards the Carolinas.

Look to see partly cloudy skies early as temperatures hover in the 40s and 50s throughout the morning commute. Winds will mainly be out of the south between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Clouds will build throughout the morning and afternoon ahead of a rapidly developing low pressure system. Highs will peak in the low 70s before the rain begins mid to late afternoon.

We can expect to see heavy rain and isolated storms push into the Queen City early in the evening around 5 PM. These storms will have the potential to deliver damaging winds and spawn an isolated tornado.

Charlotte along with areas south will be under a marginal risk for severe weather with a slight risk of severe weather stretched across much of the midlands of South Carolina. Finally, there will be an enhanced risk of severe weather from the low country of South Carolina through southern Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi.

These storms will deliver an abundance of rain to the Gulf States and have the potential of packing damaging winds and spawning a few isolated tornados. Because of this, Today is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Showers & storms will taper off late Tuesday but we aren’t out of the woods yet. Wednesday will bring yet another round of storms to the Carolinas late in the day and into Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front.

This will also usher in much cooler conditions for the second half of the workweek and bring below normal temperatures heading into the weekend.

We’ll be locked into the 60s with overnight lows in the 30s as we head into next week.

Today: Warm with Increasing Clouds Leading to Evening Showers & Storms. High: 73.

Tonight: Mild with Storms Tapering Off. Low: 56.