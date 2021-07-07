TRACKING ELSA: What to expect in Charlotte as tropical storm draws closer

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tropical Storm Elsa is moving will continue to slide north today pushing through Florida and Georgia. We will see the clouds increase across the area today with a few showers and storms developing during the late afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures this afternoon will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

Heavy rain and strong winds will affect our area overnight through Thursday morning as TS Elsa passes by just to our east. The timing of the heaviest rain and winds will be from 2 a.m. to Noon on Thursday. Rainfall totals will be around 1-3” (locally higher) from Charlotte eastward. The Mountains and Foothills will be much lighter with 0.5-1.5” of rain possible. Wind gusts will be around 30-40 mph at times through Thursday.

Conditions will quickly improve behind the tropical system later on Thursday leaving us with a bit more sunshine for the end of the week.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Today: Increasing clouds, Showers/storms later. Hi: 90

Tonight: Heavy rain and strong winds. Lo: 71

Thursday: Heavy rain/winds early, then mostly cloudy. Hi: 82