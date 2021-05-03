Tornado Watch in effect for several counties across North, South Carolina

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for several counties across the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area until 7 p.m. tonight.

The Watch includes Anson, Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Stanley and Union counties in North Carolina and Chester, Chesterfield, Lancaster and York counties in South Carolina.

There is a marginal risk for an isolated severe storm Monday afternoon with strong winds, heavy rain, hail, and lightning possible.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.