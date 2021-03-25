WEATHER ALERT: Strong storms move east bringing tornado warnings, threat of torrential rain

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Several parts of the greater-Charlotte area could see torrential rain and high winds as strong storms move east through the area.

A tornado warning has been issued for Chester County until 5:45 p.m.

Tornado warnings were previously issued for Shelby, Kings Mountain and Boiling Springs until 4:45 p.m. That warning was allowed to expire.

The thunderstorms are pushing east at about 35 to 45 mph. Radar indicates that it is a rotating thunderstorm that is bringing a threat of damaging wind to neighborhoods.

Cleveland County Emergency Services says they are not issuing any directives at the time, and are keeping an eye on the situation as it develops.

Gaston County says they are preparing for any potential storm damage as well. Emergency Services says they are on standby.

Right around 5:40 p.m. the storm will be above the heart of Charlotte, bringing mostly heavy rain. No severe storms are expected in the Queen City.











This is the same storm that has prompted another severe weather outbreak across the Deep South. Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee. These areas are once again watching for long-track, violent tornadoes for the second time in one week.

As the storms continue pushing east into our mountain areas and organize into a line, they could be capable of damaging winds to 60 mph and frequent lightning. Torrential, flooding rain is also a concern in the mountains. 1-2”+ downpours could create some flooding conditions by morning.

Those storms race east early on Friday, they could drop one more strong storm to the southeast before clearing out by midday.