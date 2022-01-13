Timing it Out: When to expect snow, wintry mix in Charlotte this weekend

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Another cold & chilly start to the day with 30s and 20s taking over. Skies are mostly clear but we have seen more in the way of cloud cover for our mountain counties.

Clouds will build for the Queen City & surrounding areas throughout the day as temps make a run for the mid-50s. We’ll peak slightly above normal and as a weak cold front brings increased moisture to western facing slopes of our mountain counties.

This has to potential to set the stage for some light rain and a few snow flurries late Thursday into Friday morning. Again, this will mainly be focused on our mountains.

Friday will rebound into the mid-50s again under partly cloudy skies.

Everyone’s focus is on this weekend with the potential for winter weather arriving in the Queen City. Currently, we are gaining more and more confidence in the impacts we’ll be seeing from this system.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

In terms of timing, it looks like snow stars shortly after midnight Saturday night into Sunday. That snow will likely pick up and become more widespread by early Sunday morning before conditions transition over to more of a wintry mix around the Queen City.

Snow is likely to impact the higher elevations and foothills of North Carolina, while Charlotte and surrounding regions see a mix of freezing rain, sleet, & snow. As we head towards the South Carolina border, we are looking at a better chance of just seeing rain.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

It’s too soon to lay out accumulation predictions but I will say that this system does have a good amount of moisture potential. This can lead to some significant totals for some of our higher elevations near the Tennessee Border.

Behind this system, conditions will be windy with lingering snow showers in the mountains. Chilly and clear conditions will settle in the start next week.

Today: Seasonable with increasing clouds. High of 53.

Tonight: Cold with Clouds Building. Low 30.