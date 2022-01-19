Timing it out: When a second round of snow, ice could return to Charlotte area

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Wednesday will be as close to a textbook January day as it can get. Temps are hovering in the low 30s and 20s to start with partly cloudy skies.

This afternoon will host a mix of sun & clouds while highs peak near normal in the mid-50s. Our mountains will likely stay limited to the upper 40s throughout the day.

High pressure will shift offshore to our east as a cold front approaches from the north and west Wednesday evening. This will bring more in the way of cloud cover and increased rain chances.

Overnight lows will dip into the low 40s as scattered showers arrive early Thursday morning. Look to see scattered showers throughout the day on Thursday as temperatures continue to decrease.

Much colder temperatures funneling in will facilitate the chance of snow late Thursday into Friday. This will mainly be for the foothills and higher elevations.

As the advertised cold front stalls just off the coast, a low pressure system will travel north and east along the front kicking more moisture into the western Carolinas.

This will deliver a round of snow and potential ice & sleet for the area with the ice focused more south than what last Sunday’s storm delivered. This will keep the ice threat aimed at the North and South Carolina border.

With this in mind, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect until 7 AM Saturday for Chesterfield, Lancaster, Richmond, Stanley, Anson, Union, & Chester Counties.

There are still a number of things to consider when putting together projected snow and ice totals. We’ll be sure to have a better picture of that later today and into Thursday.

Temps will remain below normal until early next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy & Mild. High of 56.

Tonight: Clouds Increasing. Rain starts. Low 42.