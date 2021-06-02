Threat of showers, storms continues into Thursday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A slow-moving cold front will continue to approach tonight through Thursday, keeping the chance of showers and storms in the forecast.

There’s a better chance more of you will see rain Thursday, especially in the afternoon and evening. Any downpours could lead to some minor flooding, and severe, damaging storms can’t be ruled out as well.

Those storms could produce damaging wind gusts and/or hail. The tornado threat is low. This could certainly be beneficial rain for a lot of us, with 1-3 inches possible in any downpours.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Friday is looking a bit drier, with only hit-or-miss coverage of showers and storms. Saturday is looking dry for any outside plans, but hot! Highs may get close to 90.

Sunday through next week, it’s looking like a summertime pattern, with highs in the mid and upper 80s along with daily chances of pop-up storms.







Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers, t’storm. Low 66.

Thursday: Warm and humid. Scattered showers and storms. High 81.