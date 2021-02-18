The storm is here: Icy conditions possible as heavy rain moves in, temperatures drop

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – This morning starts with rain which will become freezing rain for areas along and north of the I-40 corridor.

As temperatures drop throughout the morning the freezing rain threat will push further south toward the I-85 corridor.

Ice accumulation is expected with the highest totals in the mountains. Areas around the metro could see a glazing with higher amounts up to .5″ as you head north towards the mountains.

WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for places along/north of I-40 until 7 p.m. Thursday. Ice accumulations over 0.25” are expected and some totals could approach 0.5”. Slick roads, scattered power outages, and tree damage is possible.

LOCAL SCHOOL SCHEDULE CHANGES

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for locations along the I-85 corridor, including Mecklenburg County until 7 p.m. Thursday. A glaze to up to 0.25” ice is possible with slick roads likely.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Lancaster, Chesterfield, Richmond and Anson Counties 7 a.m. Friday. Between 1-2″ of rainfall is possible making rising streams and creeks a concern.

The ice threat tapers off after noon but heavy rain will stick around. Expect the heaviest rain southeast of Charlotte and in the sandhills of South Carolina. The rain will linger overnight and into tomorrow morning before eventually tapering off.

Once this storm passes the weekend looks great! Expect sunny skies with highs around 50 degrees.

Today: 100% Rain/Freezing Rain/Sleet. Hi: 39 Lo: 36

Tomorrow: 40% AM Rain. Hi: 50 Lo: 25

Stay safe and dry my friends!



Tips for driving in winter weather from North Carolina DOT:

Before Driving

Be sure your vehicle is running well and equipped properly for driving on potentially dangerous roads.

You should have a supply kit that includes an ice scraper, snow brush, extra windshield wiper fluid and anti-freeze and a basic automotive tool kit that includes jumper cables and flares.

Put in supply kit in your trunk in case you get stranded. Include a flashlight, first-aid kit, blanket, shovel, sand (to give tires traction), non-perishable snacks and drinking water and safety flares. You might want to include other items based on your personal needs.

Be sure you have at least a half-tank of gas in your vehicle (short commutes can turn into long ones when a storm hits) and a full reservoir of windshield washer fluid.

Venturing Out

First, don’t go out unless you absolutely have to. If you must:

Slow down and maintain a safe following distance between you and other vehicles. Pass with extreme caution. Excessive speed is the No. 1 cause of wrecks in winter weather.

Do not use cruise control.

Approach bridges and overpasses with extreme caution since they accumulate ice first. Do not apply your brakes while on a bridge.

Come to a complete stop or yield the right of way when approaching an intersection where traffic lights are out. Treat this scenario as a four-way stop.

Clear as much as possible snow and ice from your vehicle – from the windows, mirrors, roof, hood, trunk, bumper, headlights and tail lights – of snow and ice to keep it from blowing off and obscuring your view or hitting other drivers’ vehicles.

Drive smoothly, without sudden accelerating, braking or turning.

Black Ice

Appearing as wet spots on a road, black ice is often the result of melting ice and snow that refreezes into thin layers.

Although NCDOT does its best to treat areas that are prone to black ice, it is unpredictable, and most of the time, drivers aren’t aware of it until it’s too late.

Don’t drive unless you absolutely have to do so. The safest way to avoid black ice is to stay off the roads

If you do have to drive, do so at a slow speed and leave plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front of you.

If You Start to Slide

Don’t panic.

Avoid using your brakes, if possible. If you have to, use them gently. (Apply gentle, steady pressure to anti-lock brakes. For standard, brakes that are not anti-lock, pump the brake pedal gently to avoid locking up).

Wait for your vehicle to slow down enough to regain traction before gently accelerating.

For rear-wheel skids, turn the steering wheel in the direction your rear wheels are headed. Instead of focusing on what your vehicle might be headed toward, focus on getting out of the skid.

For front-wheel skids, shift into neutral and don’t try to steer immediately. When your vehicle begins to slow down, steer in the direction that you want your vehicle to go. Then, put the vehicle into gear and gently accelerate.

If you begin to slide, take your foot off the gas and turn the steering wheel in the direction of the slide. Applying the brakes will cause you to further lose control of your vehicle.

If You Get Stuck