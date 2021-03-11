The run on sun continues; mostly dry weather closes out the week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – More beautiful weather is in store for the FOX 46 viewing area as the work week comes to an end. Expect mostly sunny skies today and an even warmer high in the middle-70s this afternoon.

Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week with highs topping out around 80 degrees. There will be a slim chance for showers along the I-40 corridor tomorrow but that rain will not make it into the metro.

On Saturday, a cold front will drop through the area putting considerable cloudiness across the region. There will be a slim chance for showers along with the front as well as a cool down in temperatures.

Highs will top out in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday with 20% chances for rain both days.

A stronger front will swing through on Monday night into Tuesday putting a much better chance for rain in the forecast.

Tuesday will likely end up becoming a neighborhood weather alert day.

Get out and enjoy this great weather while its still here!

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Today: Partly sunny. Hi: 76 Lo: 51

Tomorrow: 20% showers. Partly sunny. Hi: 80 Lo: 54