The rain is gone! Nothing but dry weather expected into next week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After a VERY wet month of February, I’m happy to report that there will be nothing but dry weather for the next week! Today will be completely sunny and mild with highs near 70 degrees.

A dry cold front will slip through the area today and knock highs back to around 60 on Friday.

A storm system passing to our south will throw some cloud coverage our way Friday night into Saturday morning. The clouds will keep temperatures down with expected highs in the 50s.

Clear skies return on Sunday and so do milder temperatures.

A warming trend continues into next week with sunny and dry conditions expected until Thursday.

Today: Sunny. Hi: 69 Lo: 34

Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 59 Lo: 34

